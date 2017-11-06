A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa has posited that until the party was ready to work honestly and collectively, it could not grab the leadership of the country on a platter of gold.‎He spoke when he received officials of the Sokoto state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) who paid courtesy visit to him at the weekend.According to Bafarawa, “It is not about 2019 but about if the party is ready to work collectively, honestly and sincerely. “The PDP campaigned for the All Progressive Party (APC) in 2015.Conversely, the APC is campaigning for the PDP now but until we work collectively, APC’s campaign for the PDP won’t work in our favour,” he stressed.He observed that in order to build the society, the ruling ‎and opposition parties must be partners in progress. “Anything aside of this is selfish interest, which leads to corruption and indiscipline,” Bafarawa added that fearless media was important for ‎democracy.“The media is the live wire of any society but it will only succeed if practitioners are fair and fearless. Democracy without the media is like tea without sugar,” he posited.He further said that “journalists that ‘kill’ stories, kill themselves,” adding that “what is contributing to Nigeria’s democracy is armed-chair journalism.” Bafarawa, who is also the proprietor of Garkuwa‎ FM appealed to Nigerian journalists to engage in investigative journalism in order to ensure they report facts.