A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has posited that until the party was ready to work honestly and collectively, it will not grab the leadership of the country on a platter of gold.He spoke when he received officials of the Sokoto State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, who paid him a courtesy visit.Speaking further, he said: “The media is the live wire of any society, but it will only succeed if practitioners are fair and fearless. Democracy without the media is like tea without sugar.“Journalists that kill stories, kill themselves. What is killing to Nigeria’s democracy is armchair journalism.”Bafarawa, who is also the proprietor of Garkuwa FM, appealed to Nigerian journalists to engage in investigative journalism.