Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has warned Nigerians against pushing President Muhammadu Buhari into running for re-election in 2019.

He also warned that it would be equally wrong for anyone to ask the President no to seek second term in office.





According to him, such decision should be solely made by the president.





Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, Shettima described Buhari as a stabilising factor in the country, with impeccable credentials.





He said, “He’s a stabilising factor in this country; he’s a man of impeccable credentials, no matter what you will accuse Buhari of, nobody can accuse Buhari of corruption. But that decision should be made by the President, nobody should ask him not to contest, in the same vein nobody should push him to contest; he has his own health to take care of, he’s not a young man by any standard.





“If the nation still needs him and the nation truly needs the wisdom, the integrity, the commitment of the likes of Buhari. But believe me, whatever decision he takes, we are solidly behind him.”





Asked if he would be gunning for the number one seat if Buhari backs out in 2019, the Borno governor said, “I never planned to be the governor of Borno State and for the presidency of this country; I am a student of history.





“Nobody had ever aspired to be president of this country and got it. As popular as President Buhari is, with is bite-like grip among the northern masses, on three occasions he couldn’t realise his dream.





The fourth one, we literally (the governors, the party, the party leaders) dragged him to contest the 2015 election. So going down the memory lane, the Nigerian presidency doesn’t go for the person who runs after it.”