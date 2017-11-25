Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has warned that the Peoples Democratic party may suffer another defeat in 2019 and would never recover again if wrong choices are made.

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the PDP in a tweet, stressed that the success of the party in 2019 elections is depended on choice of candidates made.





He wrote, “As a party the PDP is now at a cross road: the moment of truth has finally arrived.





“If we make the right choices we shall excel and overcome our enemies. If we make the wrong choices we shall suffer defeat and never recover again.





” The choice is ours. May God guide us.”