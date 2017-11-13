Ahead of the 2019 general election, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said both the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, need fresh ideas to promote democracy in the country.





The ex-President said this when he received PDP national chairmanship aspirants, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, at his Presidential Library, in Abeokuta on Saturday.





Obasanjo maintained that he was no longer interested in partisan politics in the country.





He said, “I have also said that the two parties that are there, the one in government and the one in opposition are both wobbling parties.

“I still believe that the two wobbling parties can still be made strong. They can.





“That has happened in some other countries like Germany, where a party runs the affairs of the county for decades, but of course, that is not the history in our own case.





“If we are just saying PDP has a crisis, which is self-made and that the Supreme Court had resolved the crisis for us, we are just deceiving ourselves.





“The Supreme Court has taken a right decision as an apex court should, but as a party, only that cannot help you to do it all.

“I had four PDP chairmen under me in eight years. So, I know what it takes to have a good or bad chairman for a party,’’ said the ex-President.