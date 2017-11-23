The Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has said no non-indigene of the State will take over from him as the state governor in 2019.





The Governor said this on Wednesday while addressing elders from Ogun West Senatorial District with his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta.





The elders told the governor that they had come to dissociate themselves from a reported endorsement of Senator Solomon Adeola as the consensus candidate by the Ogun West Consultative Forum.





Amosun insisted that only a “son of the soil” and not a stranger or a non-indigene would take over from him.





He said, “It’s a covenant between me and my God, I will be handing over to someone from Ogun West but other senatorial districts are also qualify to contest.





“But we should not see them as enemies. It should not appear that we are taking anyone for granted, our people in Ogun East Senatorial District can come out to contest.





“In Ogun Central, we have agreed, but if anybody comes out from the central, I will confront him frontally.





“We will be tactical and strategic but we should not pay attention to those that are not necessary. I am free to take my position just like every other person.





“I am not God, we are human but where we are today, I am supporting people from Ogun West, it will be an insult to us in this state when we have sons and daughters, not ‘atohunrinwa’ (stranger or non-indigene) will come, they will ruin Ogun State, if we allow it.”