The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has finally spoken concerning the report of his President ambition in 2019.





He also addressed the claim that he wants a particular aspirant to emerge in order to work towards the realisation of his presidential ambition.





When asked if he is considering contesting the 2019 presidential election, the former Kaduna State Governor told Punch, “At the moment, I have no reason to consider that, especially with all the troubles in my head. My priority is to go to the convention and ensure the process is free and fair and ensure we wrap it up as a family.”





On the allegation that he has a preferred candidate, he added, “There are also allegations that some of them are being used to support the presidential ambitions of someone within the party and those of some people who are intending to join the party.





“Let us assume that is my case, what about allegations against them that they are sponsoring people who have yet to join the party? In any case, who among them has not spoken to me if I had interest in this matter and what was my answer?





“My answer has always been this ‘Let ’s get it right with this convention first.’ He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.





“I don ’t have a preferred candidate. Each delegate is going to vote based on his or her preference.





“I am not going to hold the hands of anybody to thumbprint . It is up to the delegates to choose whoever they want at the election.”