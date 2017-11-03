The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has warned President Mohammadu Buhari to be wary of sycophants asking him to contest 2019 election because of his performance.

Speaking on behalf of the National Executive Council of the NLC, Comrade Issa Aremu, said the recent moves by some stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who reportedly hailed as excellent the performance of the president and asked him to contest again in 2019, was an invitation to disaster.





Speaking at the delegate conference of women wing of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) in Ilorin on Thursday, the labour leader described the invitation as ‘pure sycophancy.’





The labour leader said, “although the president might have recorded some achievements in office, but he still had a lot to be met on his campaign promises and that there were many challenges confronting the nation which his administration was expected to surmount.





“While the president’s semi narration might have suppressed the Boko Haram insurgency, the security challenges still remained threatening with a high rate of kidnapping, armed robbery and ritual killings.”





He said that the nation’s economy was worsening, regretting that Buhari had failed to revive the textile sector after allegedly promised to do so before he became the president.





He said, “If the oil refineries had been refurbished and textile factories revived the economy would have improved and there would have been more job opportunities.”





The NLC leader said that the corruption allegations about the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Babachir, former Director-General of the National Intelligent Agency, Ayodele Oke and former chairman of Pension Taskforce, Abdulrasheed Maina showed that Buhari still had a long way to go to be successful in his anti-corruption campaigns.





He said it was shocking that Maina found his way back to service after absconding for about three years and declared wanted over fraud in pension fund of which he has not been cleared.