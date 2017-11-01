Some Governors currently serving on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election for a second term in office.

According to them, there is no candidate better than Buahri to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 presidential election.





Speaking in separate interviews with reporters before the commencement of the National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja, the governors said that the belief that President Buhari’s integrity, coupled with his performance since 2015 remain unbeatable.





Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong said that all the governors have unanimously agreed to work for the President’s re-election.





He said, “Concerning the issue of a sole ticket for Mr President, I want to say that if Mr President is performing, well respected and carrying everybody along, all of us have resolved that we will work for him.





“Do we have any other person that will challenge the President again? Whatever you call it, as far as we are concerned, we have one President and that is the ticket we will fly.





“I want to assure you that you won’t see a wrangling party after the meeting. From now onwards, it will be a focused governance from Mr President and all the governors from the states. We have all resolved to support Mr President.”





On his part, Nasarawa state governor, Tanko Al-Makura said, “For anybody to preempt the consensus opinion of the people is to say the least, not fair to the vision of our party. I can tell you that if there is anything that is clandestine, the President will not honour it, so let wait and see as we embark on these meetings.





“I believe the consensus and the preponderance of opinion of all party members will be what is good for this country, and we have already known the will of this country, the future of this country as we are now as a country is associated with one person, who is impeccable, who has the greatest amount of integrity that you can find in any human being around, so your guest is as good as mine.”





Also adding his voice, Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu said: “the performance of the President in the last two and half years suggest that if he wants to contest, l will certainly support him and l know that our party members feel the same about him.”





He said, “If Mr president wants to run for election, he will follow all the processes and if he is the person, we will all support him. In APC, there is no imposition of a candidate. If Buhari is running, I will allow that man to continue but if he is not running, I won’t sacrifice my Presidential ambition.





“Mr President is showing the right leadership and taking the very right steps and there is reconciliation going on even with nobody talking about it. There is the spirit of reconciliation and people understand their role.





“Our role is to make this party great and we are all trying to do that input own form but importantly the governor have remained the pivot upon which this wheels of change has rotated so far, we have kept this party working and after this meeting our congresses and convention will commence in the early part of next year and all party organs will be strengthened. We are in good mood and high spirits.”