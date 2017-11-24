Deji Adeyanju

Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju has said that any candidate from northern Nigeria who picks the gauntlet for the 2019 presidential race will definitely be better than President Muhammadu Buhari.Adeyanju alleged that President Buhari has divided Nigerians by setting one tribe against the other. The former Director of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the statement while reacting to the news of a former vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar dumping the APC after citing marginalisation.Alhaji Abubakar had set the political terrain busy today when he officially announced his resignation from APC, accusing the party of instituting a draconian regime that has continued to clamp down on democracy in the country.The ex-VP also accused APC of not recognising the youths as a pivotal part of its cabinet, wondering how a party could neglect those who are the leaders of tomorrow. Many political analysts have said that President Buhari could seek a reelection in 2019 and hence, it would not be OK for Atiku who may have equally had an ambition to contest for presidency to remains in APC, hence, his resignation.However, Prince Adeyanju who maintained that anybody from the north, no matter who he may be, would still be better than Buhari also accused the President of breeding tribalism, nepotism and corruption.According to him, “2019: No matter who the candidate from the North is, he will be better than Buhari who has divided us as a people, turning Igbos against Hausas, etc.” “Everywhere u turn under Buhari, all you see is tribalism & nepotism then corruption.” “We want One Nigeria not 97% vs 5% of Buhari.”