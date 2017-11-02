Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed the only condition that would bring Lille goalie, Vincent Enyeama back to the Super Eagles fold.Enyeama only recently returned from a six months injury.According to the spokesman of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, Rohr wants the former Super Eagles player to feature in games for his club if he must be in contention for 2018 World.The 35-year-old is back in training with Lille but is yet to play a game this season after manager Marcelo Bielsa axed him alongside ten others from his first team upon his appointment as coach.The Lille coach brought in two new goalkeepers but their poor form has made the coach to hand a reprieve to Enyeama.Ibitiye said, “Rohr is aware that Enyeama is back in training, and not only that he is excited but he won’t be rushed back into the team. Rohr is monitoring his situation at Lille.“He has to keep games to be in contention for a return to the team, and hopefully that will happen soon because we need our best players at the World Cup in Russia next year, presently he is among our best.”