Super Eagles duo, Victor Moses and Leon Balogun have been included in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) overall best eleven of the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

CAF made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Thursday.





The CAF XI is deployed in a 4-4-2 formation with Balogun one of the centre-backs and Moses as the right winger.





Like Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia also have two players in the selection, while Uganda, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire have one each.





Both Moses and Balogun were instrumental in the Super Eagles qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia as the side won four of their five African qualifying Group B matches.





Moses, who has been shortlisted for the African Player of the Year award, will miss the Eagles’ final World Cup qualifying clash against Algeria in Constantine on Friday due to injury.





On his part, Balogun is expected to be in action for the Super Eagles.





Other players who made the list are Egypt’s duo, Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Hegazy, Cote d’Ivoire’s Serge Aurier, Youseef Msakni and Aly Maaloul of Tunisia, Mbark Boussoufa and Khalid Boutaib both from Morocco.





Also in the list are Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Uganda’s Dennis Onyango.





Nigeria and Egypt are the only two countries who have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup.