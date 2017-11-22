The Nigeria Football Federation will pay players and officials a total of $2.4m as a bonus for securing qualification for the World Cup in Russia, a spokesman said Wednesday.“The NFF have agreed to give the team $2.4m out of the $8 million we are expecting from FIFA,” said Ademola Olajire.The NFF have also agreed other payments and benefits to the team to avoid a pay row that marred Nigeria’s participation at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.Next year’s World Cup will be Nigeria’s sixth appearance at the global finals and they have reached the knockout rounds three times, in 1994, 1998 and 2014.