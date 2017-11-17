 2018 World Cup: England avoiding Nigeria | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » 2018 World Cup: England avoiding Nigeria

11:22 AM 1
A+ A-
England are hoping they are not drawn in the same group with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2018 World in Russia.


According to The Sun, UK, the Three Lions want to avoid playing Nigeria in the group stage of the World Cup and will want to face amongst the teams in Pot 4, which also contains Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, Korea and Saudi Arabia.

The best case scenario for the Three Lions will be to tackle Russia, Iran and Panama and this has been termed Group of Life, while the worst case scenario which sees England face Brazil, Iceland and Brazil has been called the Group of Death.

Gareth Southgate’s men have become more wary of the Super Eagles after Gernot Rohr men made a strong statement of intent, coming from two goals down to defeat Argentina 4-2 in their last match of 2017 on November 14, so they don’t want to draw the three-time African champs.

At the 2002 World Cup in Japan, Nigeria, England, Argentina and Sweden were drawn Group F nicknamed the Group of Death and the Three Lions and Super Eagles played out a goalless draw in Osaka in the final match of the group.

Most Nigerian players such as Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses and Ola Aina, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi all ply their trades in England.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Do You Need A Powerful Africa Native Doctor? I Mean A Spiritual Herbalist
    With Great Spirit Connected To Ancestors. Call+2348071470242 Dr Otubor
    James Is A High Voodoo Priest Master. He is a Spell Caster, Native
    Doctor, Spiritual Herbalist, Powerful Sickle cell Healer, Spiritual
    Astrologer, Psychic Reader, Multi Guru, Witch Doctor, Priest Of Africa
    Money Ritual.

    Have You Been To Native Doctor to Native Doctor Without Any Solution To
    Your Problems Or Rather Add To it? Have You Been To Place To Place In View
    Of A Powerful Native Doctor That Can Solve All Your Predicament, You Must
    Understand That There Is A Native Doctor That Supersede All Native Doctor
    Among All Native Doctor, If You Are In Search Of A Powerful Native Doctor
    With Great Spiritual Powers, Then You Must Be In Search Of A Native Doctor
    That Derives Power From The Marine World. That Is The Spirituality Of The
    Greatest Africa Native Doctor Otubor
    Dr James Is Recognized All Over The World Of Marine Kingdom, As One
    Of The Top Fortunate And Most Powerful Native Doctor Of Charms Casts From
    The Beginning Of His Ancestors ship Until Now Dr o lives Strong
    Among All Other Native Doctors, There Have Never Been Any Form Of
    Impossibility Beyond The Control Of Dr Otubor . It Doesn’t Matter The
    Distance Of The Person With The Problems Or Situation, All You Have To Do
    Is Believe

    In The Native Otubor charms Casts That Works, He Always
    Warns Never To Get His Charms Casts If You Do Not Believe Or Unable To
    Follow His Instruction.
    It Is The Assignment Of The Native Doctor Otubor To Offer
    Services To Those In Need Of Spiritual Assistance Not Minding The Gravity
    Of Your Situations Or Distance As Long As Water, Sea, Ocean, Lake, River,
    Sand etc. Are Near You, Then Your Problems Of Life Would Be Controlled
    Under Your Foot.

    If You Need Any Spiritual Help On Any of These:
    Get Your Lover Back
    Fruit Of The Womb
    Fibroid
    Business Boom
    Financial Breakthrough
    Get Rich Without Ritual +2348071470242
    Do As I Say
    Bad Dream
    Promise And Fail
    Epilepsy
    Spiritual Attack
    Land/Court Case
    Mental Disorder
    Political Appointment
    Visa Approval
    Cancer
    Examination Success
    Spend And Get Back
    Good Luck
    Natural Health
    Hypertension
    Diabesity (Diabetic+Obesity)
    Stroke
    Sickle Cell
    Impotency
    Win Court Case
    Promotion At Work
    Commanding Tone
    Protection Ring
    Marriage Success
    Love Ring
    Favour Ring
    Recover Lost Glory
    Spiritual Power For Men Of God
    Travel Success Ring
    Job Success
    Lotto/Pool Win And Many More.

    Make Haste To Call Dr Otubor On +2348071470242. Or Mail Him to
    babaotuborpower@gmail.com For Spiritual Problem Today And
    You Will Surely
    Get Solution To All Your Predicament.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top