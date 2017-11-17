According to The Sun, UK, the Three Lions want to avoid playing Nigeria in the group stage of the World Cup and will want to face amongst the teams in Pot 4, which also contains Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, Korea and Saudi Arabia.
The best case scenario for the Three Lions will be to tackle Russia, Iran and Panama and this has been termed Group of Life, while the worst case scenario which sees England face Brazil, Iceland and Brazil has been called the Group of Death.
Gareth Southgate’s men have become more wary of the Super Eagles after Gernot Rohr men made a strong statement of intent, coming from two goals down to defeat Argentina 4-2 in their last match of 2017 on November 14, so they don’t want to draw the three-time African champs.
At the 2002 World Cup in Japan, Nigeria, England, Argentina and Sweden were drawn Group F nicknamed the Group of Death and the Three Lions and Super Eagles played out a goalless draw in Osaka in the final match of the group.
Most Nigerian players such as Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses and Ola Aina, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi all ply their trades in England.
