Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, is expected to land in Russia on Wednesday, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw.The draw will be held on Friday in Moscow.According to the Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, Rohr will leave France for Russia on Wednesday to be part of the ceremony.Ibitoye also confirmed that the German tactician will also take part in a FIFA seminar.“The coach must definitely be in Russia for the World Cup draw.“He is expected to travel from France to Russia on Wednesday because there is a seminar on Thursday which he will also attend,” he told Complete Sports.Nigeria was the first African nation to qualify for next year’s tournament, taking 14 points from six qualifying fixtures.