The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has approved a request tendered before the board by president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick for the 2019 AFCON Qualifying matches billed for March 2018 to be shifted to November of the same year.The NFF President submitted the request after Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup, arguing that the window should be used by African teams preparing for the tournament in Russia to play friendly games.He further maintained that since the African Cup of Nations is to hold in 2019, it’s only logical for CAF to move the qualifiers till November.This means that the AFCON qualiers will be played after the World Cup next year to allow teams focus on their campaign at the World Cup.Nigeria was originally billed to take on Seychelles, but they will now use the window to organise at least two friendly games.The friendly games will keep the Super Eagles in shape ahead of the World Cup 2018 in Russia.