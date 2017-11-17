The NFF President submitted the request after Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup, arguing that the window should be used by African teams preparing for the tournament in Russia to play friendly games.
He further maintained that since the African Cup of Nations is to hold in 2019, it’s only logical for CAF to move the qualifiers till November.
This means that the AFCON qualiers will be played after the World Cup next year to allow teams focus on their campaign at the World Cup.
Nigeria was originally billed to take on Seychelles, but they will now use the window to organise at least two friendly games.
The friendly games will keep the Super Eagles in shape ahead of the World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.