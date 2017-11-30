Determined to win the 2018 governorship poll in Ekiti State, the All Progressives Congress(APC), has vowed to use every legal and constitutional strategies to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming election.





The party said it has exhausted its patience and could not afford to wait for another four years in the fringe, allowing the state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose the freewill to continue to dominate the state’s political space.









The State Acting Chairman of the party, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, said this in Ado Ekiti during a visit of the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondents’ Chapel, led by its Chairman, Sam Nwaoko to the APC’s State Working Committee members.





Olaleye said the party will put its house in order and connect with all the critical stakeholders like the artisans, teachers, market men and women and political and opinion leaders to make the dream a reality.





“We are determined to win the coming election. We will use every legal and constitutional means, adopt the right strategy to win the July 14 governorship election.





“We can’t wait in the fringe for another four years. One year is too long a year to be wasted in the life of a politician , let alone

another four years.









“We know that the coming year, I mean 2018 will be challenging for the SWC, because our governorship aspirants will play and do their own things, the State government too but we shall overcome.





“The essence of being elected is to manage our party, make it strong to be able to win election and that we are doing and by the grace of God we shall emerge victorious in the next election”, she said.





Olaleye , who praised the Correspondents for being apolitical and fair in their reportage, advised media practitioners to always allow the opposition to its say about how the people are being governed.





“APC is not a party that can muzzle opposition. You were in this State when our party was in the saddle, we never did anything that can put you in a dangerous situation, so we are assuring you that our party will continue to accord you respect.









“God has placed you in a vantage position that allows you right about the rights and the wrongs in the society. In the cause of doing your jobs, there is no way you won’t ruffle feathers with the politicians and politicians being what they are would like to react violently .





“But don’t allow our reactions to stop you from doing what is right and just if that will bring the needed changes to our society”, she said.





Nwaoko assured the party that media practitioners in the state shall continually embrace the principle of fairness to all parties as the 2018 governorship poll gathers momentum.





The Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel advised the party to be receptive to criticisms from the media, saying ; “this remains the only way the country can get it right in all facets”.