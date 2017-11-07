President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told the members of the joint National Assembly that the whistle-blowing lines were still open.

The warning was handled down to looters and anyone habouring the intention to steal from the nation’s treasury.





Buhari said this during his budget presentation speech on the floor of the National Assembly, where he highlighted areas the budget would affect.





He had earlier reported that Buhari will today present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.





The 2018 budget, if passed by the National Assembly, the Federal Government will be spending about N8 .6 trillion in 2018, which is a jump of about 15 per cent from the N7.44 trillion budgeted for the current year.





President Buhari said the Government is committed to development of every region of the country and continuing the ease of doing business in Nigeria.





He pointed out that huge contracts and liability were inherited from past governments and that contractors were being owed on major projects.





According to him, the N8 .6 trillion 2018 budget will be used to see that these issues are solved within the next one year.





The President mentioned several roads from all parts of the country that would be constructed and rehabilitated before his government winds down.



