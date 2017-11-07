Nigeria Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to lobby lawmakers and close ranks in order to drive policies of government effectively.

In his speech at a joint session of chambers during the 2018 budget presentation, Saraki assured the executive of lawmakers’ commitment in supporting his administration to succeed.





“It is heartwarming Mr. President, to having you presenting the 2018 budget to joint sessions of the National Assembly.





“This is the first time, a budget of the preceding year was being presented on time, and to us as legislators, this is a good development.





“Mr. President, let me assure you that the 490 lawmakers are your true partners who are seriously working to ensure success of your administration,” he added.





According to him, Buhari’s policies of ease of doing business have paid off, saying that the country under him has experienced a quantum leap as was acknowledged by the World Bank.





The Senate President further counselled the executive to implement the 2018 Budget on made in Nigeria goods so as to strengthen domestic economic incomes.





Speaking on domestic and foreign borrowing, he charged the executive to channel such borrowings into productive projects.





He cautioned agencies of government to avail their budgets on time, adding that any agency caught going against due processes would be denied of its capital budgets.