The vice presidential quarters of the presidential villa set aside N17 million for cutleries in the proposed 2018 budget.





Aside this amount, N50 million would be spent on acquisition of foodstuff and catering materials, with an additional N18.3 million for refreshments.





N2.3million would be spent on cooking gas and fuel cost.





The presidential quarters budgeted N145 million for foodstuff and catering materials and another N135 million for refreshments and meals.





N18 million was budgeted for cooking gas and fuel cost.





N98 million was budgeted for foodstuff and catering materials with N25 million budgeted for refreshment and meals.





In the 2017 budget, the state house budgeted N123 million for foodstuff and catering materials, while N97 million was for refreshment and meals.





The president’s office had also budgeted N114 million for foodstuff and catering materials supply.





President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2018 budget before a joint assembly of the national assembly on November 7.