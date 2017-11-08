Reno Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed 2018 budget.Buhari on Tuesday presented a proposed 2018 budget of N8.6 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly.Omokri, in his reaction observed that every year, Buhari budgets twice the amount Jonathan did, yet “Nigerians get twice the suffering they had under PDP.”In a post on his Facebook page, the United States based Pastor said despite budgeting less, Nigerians were not subjected to high cost of living.He wrote: “Each year President Buhari budgets twice the amount of money that Jonathan budgeted, yet every year Nigerians get twice the suffering they had under PDP.“Jonathan never budgeted more than ₦4.6 trillion. Buhari regularly budgets ₦8 trillion and above (₦8.6 trillion is his latest budget).“How come Nigerians paid ₦87 Naira per litter of fuel and ₦8k for a 50kg of rice under Jonathan’s ₦4.2 trillion budget and ₦145 for fuel and ₦20k for rice under President Buhari’s ₦8.6 trillion budget?“Yet Jonathan was allegedly corrupt while Buhari is allegedly a man of integrity?”