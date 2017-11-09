Reno Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed 2018 budget.

Buhari on Tuesday presented a proposed 2018 budget of N8.6 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly.





Omokri, in his reaction observed that every year, Buhari budgets twice the amount Jonathan did, yet “Nigerians get twice the suffering they had under PDP.”





In a post on his Facebook page, the United States based Pastor said despite budgeting less, Nigerians were not subjected to high cost of living.





He wrote: “Each year President Buhari budgets twice the amount of money that Jonathan budgeted, yet every year Nigerians get twice the suffering they had under PDP.





“Jonathan never budgeted more than ₦4.6 trillion. Buhari regularly budgets ₦8 trillion and above (₦8.6 trillion is his latest budget).





“How come Nigerians paid ₦87 Naira per litter of fuel and ₦8k for a 50kg of rice under Jonathan’s ₦4.2 trillion budget and ₦145 for fuel and ₦20k for rice under President Buhari’s ₦8.6 trillion budget?





“Yet Jonathan was allegedly corrupt while Buhari is allegedly a man of integrity?”