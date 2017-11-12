 2017 MTV EMA: Davido Wins Best African Act | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » 2017 MTV EMA: Davido Wins Best African Act

8:50 PM 0
A+ A-


Nigerian popstar, Davido on Sunday won the Best African Act award at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards in London. He was nominated in the Best African Act category alongside South Africa’s Babes Wodumo & Nasty C, Angola’s C4 Pedro, Kenya’s Nyashinksi and others



Davido who is currently on tour in ANGOLA celebrated the win on his snapchat, thanking his fans and dedicating the award to his late mum

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top