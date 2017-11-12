Nigerian popstar, Davido on Sunday won the Best African Act award at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards in London. He was nominated in the Best African Act category alongside South Africa’s Babes Wodumo & Nasty C, Angola’s C4 Pedro, Kenya’s Nyashinksi and othersDavido who is currently on tour in ANGOLA celebrated the win on his snapchat, thanking his fans and dedicating the award to his late mum