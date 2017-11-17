There are 11,710 Nigerian students studying in the United States (U.S.), according to a report of the International Educational Exchange data released by the Institute of International Education (IIE).The latest figure also showed an increase of 9.7 per cent over the previous year.Overall, the number of African students in the United States climbed to 37,735, an increase of 6.7 per cent from 2015/2016. Fifty-six per cent are pursuing undergraduate degrees and 28.7 per cent are involved in graduate studies.Nigeria accounts for 31 per cent of Africa’s students in the United States and ranks 12th in the world, having improved its standing from 14th a year ago.Nigeria, therefore, retained its top ranking as the number one source of African students studying in the United States, according to the 2017 Open Doors Report released on Monday.The country, the report stated,is followed closely by Kenya with a total of 3,189 students and Ghana comes third with 3111 students.Nigerians are enrolled in more than 1,000 institutions in 51 U.S. states and territories. Eighteen per cent of Nigeria’s students in the U.S. are studying in Texas. Other states with a large number of Nigerian students include New York, Florida, Massachusetts and Maryland.In a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy, Abuja, “This year alone, Nigerian students using EducationUSA services recorded $9 million in scholarships and financial aid awarded to newly admitted students. EducationUSA is a network of over 425 international student advising centres in more than 175 countries. The centres at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos annually advise more than 60,000 prospective students at outreach presentations, weekly orientations and college fairs.”The report said the overall number of international students in the United States increased by three per cent over the previous year.This marks the eleventh consecutive year of continued expansion of the total number of international students in U.S. higher education.