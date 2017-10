Zambian player, Augustine Mulenga, reportedly lost his daughter while playing against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crucial World Cup qualifier.According to reports, Chipolopolo officials knew that Mulenga’s daughter was dead but did not inform the winger.Mulenga scored in the 22nd minute of the game but his goal was disallowed by the referee.Both countries had clashed on Saturday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.