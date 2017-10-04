Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has dismissed the allegations levelled against him by Senator Buruji Kashamu as the rambling of a man that often rambles.Senator Buruji had said the party’s convention, scheduled for December, might not hold because of Makarfi’s personal ambition.He alleged that “Makarfi, who heads the party as Chairman, Caretaker Committee, wants to corner (sic) the 2019 presidential ticket of the party and moving to ease out those who he feels can challenge him through an unreasonable query issued to me.“In fact, the December convention of the party may not hold due to Makarfi’s ambition. He is pretending to have the interest of the party at heart, but secretly executing his own personal agenda.”However, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Senator Makarfi said nothing will stop the convention, saying Senator Buruji will face the disciplinary committee of the party for levelling false allegations against him.His words: “Nothing will stop the convention from holding, as far as we are concerned.“Let him (Buruji) face the disciplinary committee, instead of rambling as he always does.”