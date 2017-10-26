The federal government of Nigeria on Wednesday insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no moral right to level any accusations against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over Abdulrasheed Maina.

In a statement released to the media on Wednesday, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (SSA Media), described Maina as one of the monsters created by the former PDP government, and who were still rearing their ugly heads long after the Party was soundly defeated in the 2015 elections.





“Over and over again, the President Buhari government has pointed out that the administration’s greatest problem is the mess left behind by the previous government. Maina is just one more example,” he said.





“Top officials in the PDP government, from sectoral heads, to those charged with responsibility for law and order received some of these billions of naira from Maina.





“We have all the transaction records and these are matters that the EFCC has been pursuing to ensure that they all have their day in court,”‎ he added.





Malam Shehu hinted that some influential officials loyal to the previous government may have been the invisible hand in the latest scandal that saw the return of Maina to the public service, despite being on the EFCC’s wanted list.





He, however, assured Nigerians that President Buhari was determined to get to the bottom of the matter of the impunity that led to Maina’s reinstatement.





“Everything will be uncovered in due course,” he said.





“This just goes to show us the scale of corruption that this government is fighting. And, as we can all see, corruption keeps fighting back viciously,” he added.