The Movement for the Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra has condemned a fresh military invasion of the home of Eze Israel Kanu, the father of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, at Afara Ukwu, Abia State.In a statement in Awka, Anambra State, on Monday by MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, it described the attack as primitive and cowardly.The group said no amount of such intimidation would stop Biafran agitators from continuing with the struggle, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari “cannot destroy the Biafran consciousness.”It wondered why the army would continue to unleash “such primitive and brutal attacks on non-violent Biafran agitators.”Edeson described the act as a “sign of jittery, cowardice and Buhari’s government’s frustration on the eloquent consciousness and realities of Biafra freedom which is being appreciated and acknowledged by international community.”Kanu’s family had on Sunday raised the alarm that soldiers invaded their compound again.Kanu’ younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu, alleged that the soldiers invaded their home and carted away some household items.He said the soldiers took away some items such as television, generator, clothes among other belongings of the family.He said, “The international community should prevail on the Nigerian Army to stop raiding our home. We have been telling the army to produce my bother whose whereabouts has remained unknown since after the September 14 military invasion of our compound.”While confirming having an operation in the area, the military, however, denied removing any household item from the compound.The army said, “We were there in search of weapons; no household item was removed from Kanu’s home.”But MASSOB, in its statement on Monday, maintained that there was no amount of force that could crush the Biafran ideology.The statement read in part, “MASSOB and other pro-Biafran agitators are not cowed or intimidated by these sheer acts of overzealousness and ethnic hatred of the people of Biafra by the Hausa-Fulani dominated Nigeria security apparatuses.“Even in these persecutions, arrests, extrajudicial killings, subjections and detentions of non-violent pro-Biafran agitators, we shall continue to maintain our non-violent principles.“MASSOB and other pro-Biafran groups are the political masqueraders of Ndigbo. We shall continue to be the pride of Ndigbo, upholding the vision of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”MASSOB called on the South-East governors to be wary and sensitive on Biafra issues in order not to fall into “the political trap of the Hausa-Fulani intimidation through President Buhari.”On the Anambra November 18 poll, MASSOB said pro-Biafran groups had yet to reach an agreement on boycotting the exercise or calling for a sit-at-home on the election day.It said, “We shall consult and deliberate widely on the positive and negative implications of such exercise in Anambra State. MASSOB must be tactical and sensitive in considering the will and civil rights of the citizens.”