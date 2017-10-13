Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has faulted Nnamdi Kanu’s style of agitation which insults those not on alliance with his struggle for Biafra.

Kalu said the IPOB leader cannot rule a republic without the support of Yorubas, and other ethnic groups in the country.





Featuring on Channels television, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain said Kanu should purge himself of “needless biases and come to terms with the realities of today.”





According to Kalu, “When you set off to molest people on the road , people are afraid to say the truth I’m not afraid of death or a anybody you know me from my university days I’m still the same person, I don’t care what anybody says what matters most to me is justice being applied where it is supposed to be applied.





“If Kanu had gone ahead to obey that court order-he was asked not to appear in a public of more than10 persons and the 2nd in command would be the one carrying their Biafra flag nobody would touch him because he was not given any order by the court.





“If Kanu wanted to see people then they should come to his house and see him but what he did which you saw all over social media was mounting a Guard of Honour, insulting everybody, he insulted The Sun newspapers, he insulted the owner of Sun newspapers, he insulted me personally that some were writing against him and that they were been bought over by Hausa/Fulani people and Yoruba people.





“How can you run a republic when you are not in good terms with the Yoruba? You’re not in good terms with Hausa, the Ijaws and other tribes, so who will you be in good terms with?





“The issue is that he should purge himself of those needless biases and come to terms with the realities of today.”