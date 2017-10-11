An Oredo Magistrate Court has remanded one Amadin Eurice to prison custody for allegedly inserting pepper into the private part of a minor, a six-year-old simply identified as Patience.Police Prosecutor, Patrick Agbonifo, informed the court that the offences were punishable under section 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol. II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State and section 23(1) of the NAPTIP Act 2015.In his ruling, Presiding Magistrate F.E Akhere said the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.He, however, directed that the case file is forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.