An anonymous Instagram user, Mamaking1111 has called out actress and daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko, Bidemi Kosoko for allegedly sleeping with her husband in her matrimonial home for a week during her absence in Dubai, weeks ago.

According to the woman, the actress has since been disturbing her husband after he gave her 100,000 instead of the agreed N2million 'sex charge fee'.





The lady also claimed she has nude of the actress on her phones but won't put it out for reasons best known to her. She then warned Bidemi to stay away from her home and her husband and promised to strip her naked the 'next time' she finds her around her husband.





In reaction to the accusation, Bidemi Kososko rained heavy curses on the anonymous user.





Recall that few months ago, the actress was involved in this kind of mess where it was said that she slept with husband of her fellow actress, Bose Alao.





See their posts which has since been deleted below:



