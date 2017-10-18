Wizkid Breaks Record With MOBO 2017 Awards; Starboy is bent on creating and breaking history, he has been nominated for many awards along the long run.
But this is the first of its kind in the whole of Nigeria, Wizkid gets nominated by the MUSIC OF BLACK ORIGIN(MOBO) see the below facts.
Wizkid is the only African featured on this year’s Best International Act category nomination alongside global music heavyweights like Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and more others.
2. This is Wizkid’s first nomination on the category for Best International Act, and we’re not talking about Africa, like is usually the case for award platforms like MTV and BET.
3. Wizkid is the first Nigerian mainstream artiste to be featured on the nominees list for this highly coveted category award.
Peep the category nominees below and talk of Africa to the world!
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Migos
Travis Scott
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Drake
Wizkid
Sza
Cardi B
Kendrick Lamar
Solange Knowles
Wizzy was also nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Davido, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Wande Coal, Mr Eazi and more.
The 2017 MOBOs is set to take place on November 29th at Leeds First Direct Arena.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Male Act
Maleek Berry
Best Female Act
Emeli Sandé
Best Album
J Hus – Common Sense
Best Newcomer
Dave
Best Song
J Hus – ‘Did You See’
Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra – ‘Dun Talkin’
Not3s – ‘Addison Lee’
Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’
Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane – ‘Bestie’
Best Video
Bossman Birdie- ‘Walk The Walk’
J Hus – ‘Spirit’
Loyle Carner – ‘The Isle Of Arran’
Mist – ‘Hot Property’
Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’
Best Hip-Hop Act
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
Best Grime Act
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
Best R&B/Soul Act
Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
Best International Act
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid
Best African Act
Davido
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid
Best Reggae Act
Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan
Best Jazz Act
Cleveland Watkiss
Dayme Arocena
Mr Jukes
Moses Boyd
Terrace Martin
Best Gospel Act
Lurine Cato
Triple O
Mali Music
S.O.
Volney Morgan & New-Ye
