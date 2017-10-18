Wizkid Breaks Record With MOBO 2017 Awards; Starboy is bent on creating and breaking history, he has been nominated for many awards along the long run.

But this is the first of its kind in the whole of Nigeria, Wizkid gets nominated by the MUSIC OF BLACK ORIGIN(MOBO) see the below facts.





Wizkid is the only African featured on this year’s Best International Act category nomination alongside global music heavyweights like Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and more others.





2. This is Wizkid’s first nomination on the category for Best International Act, and we’re not talking about Africa, like is usually the case for award platforms like MTV and BET.





3. Wizkid is the first Nigerian mainstream artiste to be featured on the nominees list for this highly coveted category award.



Peep the category nominees below and talk of Africa to the world!





Wizzy was also nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Davido, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Wande Coal, Mr Eazi and more.





The 2017 MOBOs is set to take place on November 29th at Leeds First Direct Arena.





See the full list of nominees below:





Best Male Act

Maleek Berry

J Hus

Giggs

Sampha

Stormzy

Dave

Chip

Bugzy Malone

Skepta

Mostack





Best Female Act

Emeli Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Mabel

Nadia Rose

NAO

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don





Best Album

J Hus – Common Sense

Nines – One Foot Out

Sampha – Process

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life





Best Newcomer

Dave

Jorja Smith

Kojo Funds

Lotto Boyzz

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mist

Not3s

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane





Best Song

J Hus – ‘Did You See’

Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra – ‘Dun Talkin’

Not3s – ‘Addison Lee’

Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’

Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane – ‘Bestie’

Best Video

Bossman Birdie- ‘Walk The Walk’

J Hus – ‘Spirit’

Loyle Carner – ‘The Isle Of Arran’

Mist – ‘Hot Property’

Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’



Best Hip-Hop Act

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Stefflon Don

Wretch 32



Best Grime Act

AJ Tracey

Chip

P Money

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley



Best R&B/Soul Act

Supported by Mi-Soul

Craig David

Jorja Smith

NAO

Ray BLK

Sampha



Best African Act

Davido

Eugy

Juls

Maleek Berry

Mr Eazi

Sarkodie

Tekno

Tiwa Savage

Wande Coal

Wizkid



Best Reggae Act

Aidonia

Alkaline

Chronixx

Damian Marley

Popcaan





Best Jazz Act

Cleveland Watkiss

Dayme Arocena

Mr Jukes

Moses Boyd

Terrace Martin





Best Gospel Act

Lurine Cato

Triple O

Mali Music

S.O.

Volney Morgan & New-Ye







