Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has distanced himself from posters in Abuja, which insinuated he is bidding for the vice president position in the 2019 presidential poll.

The governor urged Nigerians to disregard the posters which he described as “handiwork of mischief makers.”





In a statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor said the posters were from political mischief makers who forgot in their haste that nobody runs for the office of vice president.





“We urge Nigerians to disregard these posters as they have no link with the Rivers state governor.





“Nobody runs for the office of vice president.





“The Rivers state governor has the mandate of the good people of Rivers state and he is focused on delivering quality projects and programmes for the people.





“Governor Wike will not be distracted by the antics of misguided politicians who want to mislead Nigerians,” he said.