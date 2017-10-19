The Chancellor of Landmark University and Covenant Universities, Dr David Oyedepo has revealed how his abducted son, children of governors and a relation to a Nigerian President were rusticated from the school at different periods for failing to keep to the laid down standards.

The Chancellor, who doubles as the founder and general overseer of the Living Faith Church, said that the core values of the school were drawn from the background of the need to raise changed people who will change their world.





According to him, there was zero attention to character when the school first started and needed to create a platform that helps enhance the character aspect of learning and it is showing today.





“I must say this; Governors have come to pick their children from our campus. The daughter of our first Vice-Chancellor was rusticated from the University for one year, my adopted son was thrown out for one year at Covenant, so there is no white cow in the system and that makes everybody shake and fear.





“If I must mention it, one of our former Presidents had a relation that had a son rusticated and called me, I said I am sorry, I do not get involved, please talk to the Vice-Chancellor.





“He said can I have his number, I said no and we are still friends. Because the moment you make rules and you abide by the rules yourself, everybody is forced to follow, and that is what we are trying to do.





“We are in dire need of leaders in our country and we will be wishing till death until we start raising the kind of leaders we want by taking them through the principle of this kind of training so that they can be there to effect changes.”