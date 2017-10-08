Zambia coach, Wedson Nyirenda, has said they lost to Nigeria because the Eagles had superior experience.The Chipolopolo were beaten 1-0 by the Super Eagles on Saturday and will not be at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.The win sees Nigeria record 13 unassailable points from a possible 15 to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, six points adrift Zambia.However, Nyirenda insisted he is proud of his team.“We want to congratulate the people of Nigeria for qualifying for the World Cup. It was not an easy game, just like the first one.“I think the game was a game of wits, like the first one because the difference was just a goal.“We played the game dominating Nigeria, but with their experience, they got the needed goal from the half chance they created.“We had so many injuries in the team, but inspite of that, we accounted for a good game and played very well. This is the best game in the qualifying series.“Our objective has been to rebuild the team in a very short period of time. We had the nucleus of the team in short time. Very disciplined and hardworking after one year,” Nyirenda told reporters.