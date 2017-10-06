An Abia-based legal practitioner, Charles Onuchukwu, has urged an Aba Magistrate court to strike out charges against 14 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) arraigned over alleged murder, arson, use of offensive weapons and theft.

Onuchukwu, made the call after the court said it lacked jurisdiction on the case, yet ordered the remand of the 14 suspected members of IPOB in prison.

The lawyer further claimed that, “some of the suspects were innocent citizens arrested on the road and from their homes.”

The suspects, according to charge No; MAN/ 132/ C/2017 and MAN/ 133C/2017, Commissioner of Police vs Chinonso Ude and six others, read that, “Chinonso Ude, Maduabuchi Echereodo, Ukochukwu Ikechukwu, Okechukwu Daniel, Okezie Jeremiah, Chizuruoke Nwanmuo and Ifeanyi Sunday, were arraigned on 12-count charge which includes the murder of ASP Cyril Nwosu, setting ablaze the Ariaria Police station, burning of exhibit vehicles, theft of Police pump action rifles and control offensive weapons as members of the IPOB, which you used to terrorize the public and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 10(1)(a) of the Abia State Prohibition of terrorism, kidnapping, hostage taking, the use of offensive weapons or explosives and other threatening behaviour Law No. 10 of 2009.”

In his ruling, Presiding Magistrate of Aba North Court 2, Ogbonna Adiele, who said the court lacks jurisdiction to try the alleged offences of murder and arson, ordered the suspects in Charge No; MAN/ 132C/2017 and MAN/133C/2017, to be remanded in prison, and directed the Police to transfer the case file to Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.