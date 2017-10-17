The Nigerian Government on Tuesday appealed to an Abuja Federal High Court to revoke the bail of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The prosecuting counsel, Shuaibu Labaran gave the call while drawing the attention of the Justice Binta Nyako-led court to the fact that the IPOB leader was not in court for his hearing.





Labaran prayed the court to revoke Kanu’s bail, order his re-arrest and direct the defendants’ three sureties “to show cause why the bail bond of N100m entered into by each shall not be forfeited or they be committed to prison.”





Earlier, the Nyako-led court had ordered Senator Eyninnaya Abaribe, and two others standing as sureties for Kanu to explain the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.





But, Abaribe pleaded with the court for time to produce the IPOB leader because his whereabouts is unknown.





The other two sureties, Immanuel Shalum Okabenmabu and Tochukwu Uchendu, were, however, absent and were not represented by any lawyer on Tuesday.





Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor also insisted that the Nigerian Army are in the best position to explain the whereabouts of his client, who has not been seen or heard from since September 14 when they allegedly invaded his residence in Umuahia, Abia State.





Justice Nyako, has adjourned the matter till November 20.