Reports have emerged that Argentina spoke to senior players of their national team led by Lionel Messi, before they picked Nigeria ahead of Ukraine and Azerbaijan for a friendly game next month.The FA in Argentina were in advanced talks with both countries for a friendly game, as they continue to prepare for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.Nigeria were originally looking for a game against Argentina next year, but the plan was brought forward after senior players in the team decide on facing the Super Eagles ahead of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.“It’s normal for the FA to speak with the coach, who will then inform the players through the captain about any friendly game and venue. It’s so in Argentina because most of the players have to travel long miles because of their location,” South America football expert Tim Martin told Owngoalnigeria.com.“The players were asked to choose between Nigeria, Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the latter duo were the preferred choice of the FA due to their proximity to Russia, but the players pushed for a game against Nigeria to have a taste of something different.”