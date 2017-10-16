The Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ahmed Makarfi has expressed confidence that the former ruling party will reclaim power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019.

Featuring on Channels Television yesterday, the former Kaduna State governor said the party is confident they will return elected at the poll.





Makarfi also described APC as a party filled with strange people, adding that he does not see the APC lasting as a political party.





He said, “We are more than ready (for election). If we are to go to polls today, we are confident that PDP will return elected.





“We wanted him (Buhari) to return home alive; not just alive but well and fit and we thank God that he has returned home alive and well and fit.





“We have said before and we stand by what we had said earlier, the APC is an alliance of strange bedfellows, we don’t see it lasting as a political party.”

Commenting on PDP leadership crisis, Makarfi said the party is currently rebuilding.





“We have come out of our problem, out of the legal issues that took a lot of our time and resources and right now, we are rebuilding. We are bringing harmony and reconciliation across the country,” he said.