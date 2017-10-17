Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has explained why he picked National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yorubaland.





This is contained in his letter released to newsmen yesterday titled: 'The making of new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland: Aare Ona Kakanfo Proclamation'.





The Oyo monarch said his decision was based on his vision for the Yoruba nation as well as promotion of the region’s tradition and culture.

Alaafin described Adams as one "equipped by God with the vitality of youth, agility of the long distance runner, unblemished patriotism, and the wisdom of Solomon."





"His antecedents in the promotion of Yoruba culture are unquestionable, and he has a clear vision of where the Nation should be in its cultural reawakening both at home and overseas.





"Since the demise of Aare Moshood Olawale Kasimawo Abiola there have been numerous appeals, requests, applications, delegations, and agitations from various parts of the Yoruba Nation for the filling of the vacant position.





"The position of Are Ona Kakanfo in Yoruba history makes it mandatory for us to hasten slowly, and that is what we have done. Manliness, courage, and patriotic zeal (not political ambition or opportunism), were three virtues respected in Yorubaland, even during the Yoruba warfare in the 19th century.





"The Yoruba call heroes Akinkanju, interpreted as brave men and saviours; of their people in times of trouble. In socio-political circumstances, the Akinkanju is considered as vital to his society as the head is vital to the snake.





"The Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate is Otunba Gani Adams, National Coordinator, OPC, Founder and Promoter of Olokun Festival Organization, and Founder of Odua Progressive Union with active branches in Africa and other countries of the world."





The position was held last by the late Chief Moshood Abiola, who died in 1998.