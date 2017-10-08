Balogun played all 90 minutes on Saturday, as the Super Eagles became the first African country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The 29-year-old who plays for Mainz, broke down in tears at the final whistle and had to be consoled by his team-mates.
Speaking after the game, Balogun who was eligible to play for Germany, but chose Nigeria, said he never even gave a thought to play for the world champions.
“I have never played for Germany since I started playing football. I think it’s just some commitment that I prefer playing for Nigeria. I don’t know what it is but I can tell you, I never really thought of playing for Germany,” he said.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.