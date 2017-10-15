Chieftain of Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Ayo Adebanjo, has maintained that Muhammadu Buhari has shown that he is President of the North.

Adebanjo said this while reacting to claim by World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim that Buhari asked the organisation to focus its developmental projects on the North.





Speaking with Punch, Adebanjo said it is devastating that the world are now aware of Buhari’s “nepotism.”





Adebanjo said since Buhari assumed power, all his actions have shown that he belongs to nobody but the North.





He said, “The disclosure of the President of the World Bank Group only confirmed what I have been saying that President Muhammadu Buhari is president of the North and not president of Nigeria. It is unfortunate that even the international community is also aware of this nepotism – of Buhari’s unbridled desire to favour a section of the country to the detriment of the others. Is it only the North that is devastated? What about the Niger Delta region? What exactly has been done to salvage the area?





“He should focus on productive areas to engender development in the country. Buhari’s body language, words and actions show he is president of the North. Only those who are gullible will accept what his mouthpieces are saying – it’s mere damage control.





“You will notice of late that while the world is doing the best they can to shift their economic focus away from crude oil, the current administration of Buhari is doing the opposite.





”Despite repeated calls by economic experts, both local and foreign experts, that Nigeria should diversify its economy and be less dependent on oil, Buhari has continued to spend the country’s meager money in our treasury for oil exploration in the North – he is wasting our money.





“Everything that Buhari has done so far since he assumed office as president shows where he belongs to. It is apparent he belongs to nobody but the northerners – he does not belong to everybody in this country. He turns a blind eye to everything happening outside the northern region.”



