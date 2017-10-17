Following the conclusion of Operation Python Dance II in the South East, the Nigerian Army has revealed that it would soon commence deradicalisation programme for members of the recently proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Director, Nigerian Army Civil-Military Affairs, Brigadier Gen. Solomon Kumapaye, said this in Abuja yesterday, during a visit to the Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari.





He noted that the deradicalisation and counter-narrative initiative of the Nigerian Army was yielding result in the North-East, citing the ongoing programme for Boko Haram ex-members.





Kumapaye explained that the directorate was created to drive the non-kinetic aspects of warfare and ensure the rights of civilians are respected in military operations.





The Army chief added that there is a working toll-free Short Code: 193 which the public can use to reach his department to make enquiries.





Brigadier Gen. Kumapaye promised “prompt response on enquiries our work or complaints on the conduct of our personnel”.





Responding, the NOA boss assured that his agency would provide the sensitisation and counter-narrative materials in Borno and Gombe, through Operation Lafiya Dole and Safe Corridor of the army.





Calling for inputs from traditional and religious leaders on the deradicalisation programme, Abari hailed the Army for establishing a civil rights desk in line with international best practices.