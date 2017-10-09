The desk officer in charge of Python Dance in Abia State, has confirmed that troops raided the family residence of Nnamdi Kanu on Sunday.

“We were there in search of weapons, no household items were removed from Kanu’s home.





“The things removed, may be technical items, somebody was also arrested with a weapon in the compound”, he said.





Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that the soldiers carted away some household items.





He said the items include television, generating sets, clothes among other belongings of the family.





“The international community should prevail on the Nigeria Army to stop raiding our home again.





We have been telling the Army to produce my bother whose whereabouts has remained unknown since after the September 14 military invasion of our compound,” Emmanuel said.