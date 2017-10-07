Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has said he is in Uyo, to support the team as they take on Zambia, in a crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.Siasia, who led Nigeria’s U-23 Dream Team to the last Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil where they won bronze, arrived Friday evening from Abuja, where he has been focusing on his Academy.“I am a Nigerian and I have decided to travel to Uyo just like every other Nigerians, to support the Super Eagles in their bid to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.“I believe the Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup, if we can all give them our support and believe in them,” he told CompleteSports.Nigeria top Group B with 10 points from four games and need an outright win over Zambia who are on seven points, to qualify before the last day of the qualifiers.