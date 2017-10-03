Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, has opined that Nigerians may not vote politicians who are opposed to the clamour for the restructuring of the country in 2019.

Okupe made the assertion while addressing journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Monday.





The former presidential spokesperson noted that the call for restructuring was being misconstrued by some people to mean balkanisation.





According to Okupe, “Some people erroneously believe that when we call for restructuring, we are calling for the breakup of the country.





“No, restructuring which we are calling for means the return of the country to true federalism which was practised at independence.





“If care is not taken, we may convert 2019 elections into referendum on restructuring. What I mean is that your party will not matter, your personality will not matter, your programmes will not matter; it will be: are you for restructuring or are you against it?





“Those of us who are for restructuring will vote, governors, senators, House of Assembly members, House of Representatives members who are interested in restructuring because we know that the National Assembly is the battleground and we will settle it.”