The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned Nigerians to stop talking about war.

Adeboye said Nigerians should concentrate on praying for the country instead of talking about war.





Speaking through the Assistant General Overseer Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Adesola, at a thanksgiving service at the national headquarters of the RCCG in Lagos, Adeboye urged Nigerians not to relent in praying for the country to avert the ugly past of conflict.





He said the economic potential of the country can only be fully explored by citizens in an atmosphere of peace.





The cleric recalled that the Nigerian Civil War of 1967 was bad for the country, adding that he would never wish for the outbreak of another war in Nigeria.





He said, “I do not want war in Nigeria. Please stop talking about war.





“We should now concentrate on praying that God should restore the glory of Lagos and Nigeria, in general.





“I believe that if there is no war, Nigeria shall be great again.”





The senior pastor said Nigeria ought to have achieved more given the endowment of natural and human resources spread across the country.