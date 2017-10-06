Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has refused to disclose the outcome of his Friday meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The minister kept mum after meeting with Buhari behind closed doors.

Recall that the minister arrived the Presidential Villa around 11.40am for the meeting.

He left at about 12.50pm.

He simply said “no comment” when reporters approached him.

The meeting comes three days after a letter Dr Kachikwu wrote to the President accusing the NNPC Group Managing Director of insubordination was leaked and went viral online.

In the letter, dated August 30, Dr. Kachikwu complained to the President the NNPC boss Maikanti Baru had sidelined the NNPC board which the minister chairs among other allegations.

The minister is unhappy with the manner recent changes in the NNPC were handled and accused Dr. Baru of humiliating him and the board.

Dated a day after the NNPC announced a massive shakeup which affected 55 management staff, the Minister said it wasn’t the first time changes would be made without the Board’s input.

“It is in the spirit of service and absolute belief in your leadership and integrity that I have, after one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts by the GMD, decided to bring these to your attention,” the Minister wrote.