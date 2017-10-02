Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger revealed what he wants from Nigerian forward, Alex Iwobi.The Frenchman has challenged Iwobi to provide 10 goals and 10 assists this season.Iwobi scored his first of the season in Arsenal’s 2-0 home win over Brighton on Sunday.The 21-year-old made it 2-0 when he drove home a backheel from Alexis Sanchez in the 56th minute.Addressing his postmatch news conference, Wenger said, “A player like him (Iwobi) must score 10 goals, and he must as well give between six and 10 assists, and that’s what I want from him.“He is the kind of player who has good availability, helps you a lot to get out of pressure and creates spaces.“But what you want from him is final balls and goals as well.”The victory over Brighton was The Gunners fourth straight clean sheet in the league this season.