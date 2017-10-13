Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed what he discussed with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in Kuje prison.

Kalu said he asked the IPOB leader to consider his method of agitation, stressing that “good general fights and goes back to fight another day, while a worse one is the one that dies in the battle.”





Featuring on Channels television, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain disclosed that he spent two hours and 10 minutes with Kanu in Kuje prison.





He also said he visited the IPOB leader then in prison because people were afraid to identify with Kanu.





“I was the first Nigerian man to visit him because it was the right thing to do. Because nobody wanted to see him, everybody was afraid to see him. They were scared to identify with him. As for me I am not afraid of death I am not afraid of anybody.





“He was remanded in prison by court of competent jurisdiction and a court of record. Even the UN charter recognises that anyone remanded in prison by an official court can be visited by anybody so I applied that wisdom to myself.





“I want to guess that part of the things you would have told Kanu while in prison was to drop the idea of IPOB. Maybe you did not sound convincing enough.





“No! I spent two hours 10 minutes with Nnamdi Kanu and I sounded very convincing, at some point he was here and there and then later on he said ‘we can’t drop this fight we have gone very far,’ and I reminded him that a good general is a general that fights and goes back to fight another day, while a worse one is the one that dies in the battle .





“I not only visited him I went out of my way and to go as far as visiting his both parents. I talked to them I gave them reasons why they should not encourage him to continue in this manner but he (Kanu) refused.





“When he came out of prison he didn’t make any attempt to visit those who wished him well he went

for those who wanted to play politics with him and that is where we are.

“They have been shouting Biafra nobody touched them, but because the issue went beyond where it was supposed to be, government had to respond.”